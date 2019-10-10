National Park Service issues new policy concerning e-Bikes

SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The National Park Service is issuing a new policy about e-Bikes. E-Bike is short for electric bicycle. It works just like a regular bike, except they make obstacles like hills easier to conquer.

The park service policy just came out and it’s one of those things where whenever you get a new developing technology you try and get ahead of it because sooner or later people are going to show up with them here in the parks so we try and get ahead of it by coming up with a policy before they get as popular as they can get.” Dave Bieri, National Park Sercive Supervisor

Due to public safety concerns, e-bikes will not be allowed on other trails where traditional bikes are currently allowed.

Parks will start enforcing their new policy within the next 30 days, so be sure to check with the park you are visiting for details on where e-Bikes are permitted and other considerations to that park.

Was at the Sandstone Visitor Center talking to the National Park Service about their new e-bike policy for their trails. I’ll have the full story later. pic.twitter.com/ZHP7OaY4jb — Erin Noon (@ErinNoon) October 10, 2019

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories