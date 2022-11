KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning regarding increased fire danger in Kanawha County and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The NWS says dry conditions and 10 to 20 mph winds are expected, which increases fire risk.

Outdoor burning is not recommended during these conditions.

For more information on fall season burning laws in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, click here.