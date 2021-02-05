National website vendor goes down, affecting local school district’s website

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says its website vendor, Intrado School Messenger, is currently experiencing disruptions in one of its services. Officials with the school district say the issue is not only affecting Kanawha County but K-12 and higher education groups across the country that use that service.

In a letter to its customers, the company told the school district the technical difficulties were interfering with its ability to provide its Presence service. The company is actively working to restore services.

Intrado says the technical difficulties are not affecting the company’s other platforms such as Communicate. They will let customers know when the service has been fully restored.