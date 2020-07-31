NationalMuttDay: Celebrating our favorite mixed-breed puppies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – National Mutt Day was created 2005 to encourage the public to embrace, save and celebrate mixed breed dogs.

Celebrity Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige created the day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day to be celebrated on both July 31 and December 2.

According to National Mutt Day’s website, mixed breed dogs represent the biggest percentage of dogs abandoned and euthanized due to the “constant over-breeding and public desire of designer dogs and purebred puppies.”

#NationalMuttDay encourages everyone to visit local animal shelters to give those lovable mutts their forever family. West Virginians can also volunteer or donate supplies to their local shelters.

Here’s a photo gallery of our favorite mutts from viewers and the WOWK Newsroom.

Viewer Chastity Miller adopted Maggie through the Huntington/Cabell/Wayne Animal Shelter about 6 years ago.

Viewer Cliff Settle’s loving mutts.

Viewer Amanda Grimm’s 2-year-old Sonny who loves the outdoors.

Viewer Amanda Coon Scarberry’s fur baby.

Viewer Sonja Charlie Brown Campbell’s fur baby.

Viewer Darci Woods’ Daisy who showed up more than 10 years ago. Daisy jumped on Darci’s lap and never left.

Viewer Regina Lucas’ fur baby.

Viewer Debi Oldaker LaBuz Simon found her furr baby at Lewis-Upshur Animal Control a few years ago..

Viewer John Scott Delawder’s chaweenie LIL’ PANTS.

Viewer Kelly Gwinn’s Gibbs.

Viewer Ellen Childers Mccracken’s baby girl posing with a big (and may we say adorable) smile.

Viewer Tara Danielle’s fur baby.

Viewer Annette Smith’s Diesel Dixon.

Viewer Stephanie Gomez’s fur baby.

Viewer Annette Smith’s Kylo Z.

Viewer Brenda Richards’ Rosie.

Viewer Katrina Jackson-White’s 10-year-old Harley D.

Viewer Lisa Cochran Caldwell’s Iggy, who was adopted from the Raleigh County Humane Society.

Viewer Becky Lucas’s rescued Preston with her Yorkie rescued bro Gremlin.

Viewer Terry Spencer’s fur baby.

Viewer Jennifer Austin’s Penelope Sue, a.k.a., Penny.

Viewer Lisa Rappold’s fur baby.

13 News Staff Kimberely Blackburn’s niece Zara.

13 News Staff Kimberely Blackburn’s Cordelia.

Viewer Kim Harper’s fur baby.

Viewer Carrie Beasley’s Gizmo.

Viewer Stephanie Angel Young’s Droopy and Josie.

Viewer Sandy Phillips Wilson’s fur baby.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball’s Leia. “She has a lot of mixes in her including Labrador, Great Pyrenees and many others.”

13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas’ half Pomeranian/ half American Eskimo Charlie.

13 News Staff Keely Williams’ Buster,

Viewer Lori Richmond Briscoe’s Jax was dumped and a friend picked him up and brought him to his new family. His life has been AMAZING since that day!

Viewer Cindy Bush and daughter’s Mia and Scrappy napping.

Viewer Mary Fogarty James’ pure bred West Virginia brown dog.

Viewer Beth Liebig-Dillon’s Tigger and Spot.

Viewer Co-hi Beelock’s fur baby.

Viewer Kelly Gwinn’s Abby.

Viewer Kelly Gwinn’s McGee.

Viewer Kelly Gwinn’s Zeva.

Viewer Dianne Bailey’s Diesel.

Viewer Kelly Gwinn’s Kate.

