NationalMuttDay: Celebrating our favorite mixed-breed puppies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – National Mutt Day was created 2005 to encourage the public to embrace, save and celebrate mixed breed dogs.
Celebrity Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and Animal Welfare Advocate, Colleen Paige created the day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day to be celebrated on both July 31 and December 2.
According to National Mutt Day’s website, mixed breed dogs represent the biggest percentage of dogs abandoned and euthanized due to the “constant over-breeding and public desire of designer dogs and purebred puppies.”
#NationalMuttDay encourages everyone to visit local animal shelters to give those lovable mutts their forever family. West Virginians can also volunteer or donate supplies to their local shelters.
Here’s a photo gallery of our favorite mutts from viewers and the WOWK Newsroom.
