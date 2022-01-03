Naturalization ceremony in Charleston recognizes 30 new U.S. citizens

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has 30 new United States citizens tonight.

The Southern District of West Virginia held a naturalization ceremony this morning in the ceremonial courtroom of the Federal Courthouse in Charleston.

The proud new citizens posed for pictures during the event. They are from more than 20 countries from Egypt to the Philippines to Iceland.

“To become a U.S. citizen is a privilege. I can vote and do what every U.S. citizen is allowed to do, which means a lot to me and my family,” said Ragnheidur “Heidi Gunnarsdottir, originally from Iceland.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, family and friends weren’t allowed inside the courtroom, but they could watch a video feed of the ceremony in the rotunda or at home if they were given the link.