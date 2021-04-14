NCAA weighs in on transgender bills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement two days ago saying, “When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected.”

West Virginia may become the next state to have a law that would ban transgender athletes from playing girls and women’s sports in the Mountain State. “I just possibly can’t get through my head that it is the right thing for us at a middle school level or at a high school level in our state for me not to support the bill.” said, West Virginia Governor (R) Jim Justice.

And now organizations like the ncaa are weighing in saying “We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”

Fairness West Virginia Executive Director, Andrew Schneider, says “There is no evidence that there is a problem that this bill is addressing. In fact, it’s creating a host of problems for our state and other states that adopt these laws.”

Justice, who coaches the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team says he’s concerned about the economic fallout, but says he will let the bill become law regardless.

I am either going to let it become law, or sign it. You know I am absolutely not, I am not, I am not supportive of a veto in regard to the bill. You know, and so I am supportive of the bill.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

While those who oppose the bill, are begging for a veto. “We have to change that narrative.. We have to change not just the perception but the reality as well. And we can start, by veto-ing this bill. By having the governor veto this bill.” added Schneider.

Several other states have also proposed or passed laws that would ban trans-athletes from playing girls and women’s sports. Kansas, and West Virginia currently have bills sitting on their Governors desks. While Montana’s bill awaits a final vote in the legislature.

