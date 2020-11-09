Nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Dozens of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County.

93 new cases are reported Monday, bringing the total in the county to 4,367.

Active cases are at 909, up 64 from Sunday.

Recovered cases are at 3,346, up 28 from Sunday.

One person also died Monday, a 76-year-old man, bringing the total to 112 in the county.

