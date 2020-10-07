Nearly 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19

As of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, health officials have confirmed a total of 3,056 COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in Kanawha County, with 3,010 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases.

Of the county’s total cases, 998 remain active and 1,969 residents have recovered. No additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kanawha County is currently listed as yellow on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map.

