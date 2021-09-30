Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 1,961 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. According to health officials, this brings the state to a total of 240,459 cases throughout the pandemic.

The state currently has 13,736 active COVID-19 cases, up just under 400 cases since yesterday. West Virginia now has a total of 3,353 confirmed Delta variant COVID-19 cases.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 30, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also reports 28 additional West Virginians have died of COVID-19, bringing the state to 3,670 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials confirmed 27 of the deaths within the past 24 hours which include a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.

The total also includes one death confirmed through the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation with official death certificates. Health officials say this person was an 86-year old female from Wayne County.

A total of 974 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 298 people in the ICU and 187 on ventilators.

The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.83% and a current cumulative rate of 5.89% A total of 223,053 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map, Calhoun and Tucker counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Clay, Monroe, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties.

The map lists Ohio, Gilmer, Randolph and Summer are in gold while Logan, Cabell, Roane, Webster, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wetzel, Monongalia, Brooke, Grant, Hardy and Jefferson.

The remaining 31 of the state’s 55 counties are currently in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 64.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.5%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (106), Berkeley (774), Boone (206), Braxton (144), Brooke (89), Cabell (766), Calhoun (32), Clay (38), Doddridge (65), Fayette (300), Gilmer (35), Grant (105), Greenbrier (296), Hampshire (153), Hancock (236), Hardy (83), Harrison (773), Jackson (257), Jefferson (298), Kanawha (1,070), Lewis (195), Lincoln (144), Logan (303), Marion (590), Marshall (222), Mason (181), McDowell (231), Mercer (562), Mineral (277), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (68), Morgan (94), Nicholas (205), Ohio (197), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (70), Pocahontas (33), Preston (365), Putnam (471), Raleigh (542), Randolph (102), Ritchie (102), Roane (146), Summers (102), Taylor (135), Tucker (30), Tyler (108), Upshur (209), Wayne (414), Webster (47), Wetzel (149), Wirt (64), Wood (722), Wyoming (171).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Lot beside of Hancock County Magistrate Office (under tent), 900 N. Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV

Hardy County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17490 SR 55, Baker WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401, N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV 9:00 AM –2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, DuPont Employee Recreation Center Park, 252 Downey Road, Washington, WV

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.