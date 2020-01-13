Nearly 50 individuals take Oath of Allegiance for U.S. citizenship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Nearly 50 individuals become new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Charleston.

The new U.S. citizens took the Oath of Allegiance for citizenship at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Courthouse.

For some, like Emmanuel Agaba of the United Kingdom, becoming a U.S. citizen has taken years of hard work and sacrifice. 14 years to be exact.

“Becoming an American citizen not only financially benefited me but also professionally it benefited me in a big way. Today is the happiest day of my life becoming an American citizen” exclaimed Agaba.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, naturalization is a 10-step process future citizens must go through.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories