Nearly 50 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County are reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Nov. 27.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,751 cases. 993 of those have been reported in the month of November. Health officials did not report any new deaths in Boyd County today. The county’s total number of deaths related to the virus remains at 27. The county says 830 residents have recovered from the virus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, all of the people with new COVID-19 cases are currently in home isolation and range from 4 years old to to 73 years old.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, Boyd County is red on the state’s current incidence rate map, which means the county has a critical rate of spread. The current incidence rate is 118.3%. The state has not yet released today’s map and did not release an update yesterday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The BCEOC says one case reported Tuesday, Nov. 24 was a resident of Scioto County, Ohio, who had been tested in Boyd County. The case has been removed from Boyd County’s cumulative total and transferred to Scioto County.