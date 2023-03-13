CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nearly $80,000 have been raised to support those impacted by the Regal Apartments fire in January.

According to the United Way of Central West Virginia, the $79,566.70 will be divided into donations of $2,486.46 for each unit that was occupied at the time of the fire. Nearly 100 residents in 32 of the building’s 37 units lost their homes when the building was destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Since the fire, many organizations and groups across the city have offered support to the fire victims, raising funds, household items, food and clothing to many of the residents.

The fire began around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, and raged for several hours. Fire crews were on the scene until 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Demolition on the building began Wednesday night while the flames were still going as a measure to control the fire. Hodges said demolishing the building during the fire is a rare decision, but in this case, it was the best way to control the fire.

On Friday, Jan. 27, the Charleston Fire Department announced the cause of the fire had been declared as “undetermined.”