Need a fair food fix? Look no further

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) —The deep-fried sounds of summer are something that residents of Ironton have been missing since fairs and festivals have been cancelled this summer.

“With everything that’s been cancelled, everybody’s been missing the good food.” Joey Stidham, Son of owner of carnival food stand

In the most random of places, that food is available again.

“I don’t never have time to stop and get anything to eat, but I drove by and seen this little place here popped up, and it grabbed my appetite.” Rodney Rymer, customer

Those who run carnival food concession stands have had to be creative now that their main source of income—those festivals—are all cancelled.

“It was hard. It was. It was really hard, the coronavirus has hit hard and this is a safe way to let people know that we’re still here and we care and we can fix them whatever they want.” Tami Maxie, longtime employee of a carnival concession stand

Safe is the operative word here.

“We just had to do something, we couldn’t just sit around no more. And we was thinking, well there isn’t a whole lot of chance of catching the virus in open air anyways.” Joey Stidham, Son of owner of carnival food stand

The owner of one of the concession stands told us he owns 28 more of them, which he’s been able to set up along city streets such as these. He says being able to do so this summer has helped them to keep the lights on.

“It was a direct hit on what we do for a living, for sure. It didn’t look good for us, we were just trying to keep our bills paid really, and keep our head above water instead of going into debt.” Joey Stidham, Son of owner of carnival food stand

So whether you’re driving by, or just wanting your fair food fix: they’ll be there.

“They say, well we’ll be back, are you gonna be here? Yeah we’ll be here, we’re gonna be here; until the snow starts flying and maybe we’ll be here then.” Tami Maxie, longtime employee of a carnival concession stand

The concessions can be found along 3rd Street in Ironton and along State Route 93 in various places, and they tell us they’ll be waiting with all the classic fair food favorites.

