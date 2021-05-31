Need a place to cool off this summer?

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Finding a place to cool off on a hot day in 2020 was challenging. Due to the pandemic, public pools were closed for the summer but this year they’re making a comeback.

Pools across the Tri-State this Memorial Day Weekend are starting to fill up with more than just water. This weekend, area residents in Kenova, West Virginia were diving into a summer tradition for many: swimming.

Pool-goers are saying their first time stepping into a pool this year hits different.

It’s fun. I get to meet up with a lot of my friends from school. Gage Townson, Westmoreland resident

After a year of social distancing, mask-wearing, and virtual learning, for many, this was a much-needed break.



Dreamland pool in Kenova opens for the season Memorial Day weekend. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The water was a little cool over the weekend, but as for Memorial Day, it was the perfect temperature. Spring Valley resident Alli Price says just being with her friends means the world to her.

It’s a place that I can go with like all my new friends that I made this year. It’s a good thing for this community.

Across the U.S., the number of lifeguard applicants has been significantly lower than in the past. Kenova Mayor Timothy Bias says so far, they are fully staffed at the Dreamland pool.

We haven’t really had a problem. With school being out in another week, that will make that situation a lot better. Timothy Bias, Kenova Mayor

The city of Kenova made several improvements to make sure the pool was ready this year, including a paint job and other small maintenance. Those who hit the pool for the first time this year say the water “feels amazing.”

If you’re looking for a place to cool down, here’s a list of public pools now open across the Tri-State:

Dreamland Pool – Kenova, WV

YMCA Kennedy Center Pool – Ona, WV

Waves of Fun – Hurricane, WV

Dawson Pool, Ashland, KY

A.D. Lewis Center – Huntington, WV

Greenbrier Pool, Charleston, WV

Flatwoods City Pool – Flatwoods, KY

Mc Kinnley Pool – Portsmouth, OH

Porter Township Community Pool – Wheelersburg, OH

Gallipolis Municipal Swimming Pool – Gallipolis, OH

Cato Park Swimming Pool – Charleston, WV

Coonskin Park Pool – Kanawha County, WV

Little Creek Pool – South Charleston, WV

Windermere Pool – Kanawha County, WV

St. Albans City Pool – St. Albans, WV

Pioneer Pool – East Bank, WV

Cross Lanes Recreational Association – Cross Lanes, WV

The Eleanor Pool – Eleanor, WV

