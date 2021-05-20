Need a summer job? Sign-on bonus offered for lifeguard applicants

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Are you looking for a job this summer? Lifeguards are in high demand as across the country public pools are seeing a shortage of applicants.

A number of pool operators are facing some hurdles as the swim season is nearly here. One is a nationwide shortage of chlorine and the other is recruiting the necessary help, meaning lifeguards. Pool operators say “nobody can figure out why” this year they’re seeing the sudden plunge in applications.

These normally sought-after positions are going unfilled and some pool operators, like the Huntington YMCA, are offering bonuses in hopes of getting more people to apply.

Public pools have been dealing with a chlorine shortage and now they have another issue to worry about…

🌊🌊🌊

Find out more later tonight on @WOWK13News!#chlorine #poolday #Summer2021 pic.twitter.com/5kC3StLa8N — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) May 21, 2021

The YMCA COO Brian Byrd says those who decide to join will not only be making $9/hour but will also receive a $200 sign-on bonus sometime over the summer.

After they follow the criteria that’s set forth with that. We hope everybody gets it and that will pretty much pay for their certification. Brian Byrd, Huntington YMCA COO

If you’re already certified, you’ll be able to pocket the money instead.



The Huntington YMCA indoor pool is open while the Kennedy Center pool will be open on May 29th. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Current lifeguard at the Huntington YMCA Bryson Honaker says the job does requires a lot of attention.

It’s all about making sure people are safe. Some of the people like to dive and if something goes wrong you’ve got to go all the way down to the bottom of the 9 feet area. Bryson Honaker, Huntington YMCA lifeguard

Honaker also says there are perks that come with the job. He says he enjoys the social interaction and “it’s the best job a teenager can have.”

The Huntington YMCA indoor pools are currently open while the Kennedy Center pool will be reopened on May 29th. As for the chlorine shortage, Byrd says they’ve stocked up enough to last them through the summer.

If you’re interested in joining the Huntington YMCA lifeguard team this year, there are certification classes happening this weekend. Click here for more information.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.