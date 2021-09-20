Need help setting up your child’s car seat?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’re having trouble finding the right car seat or just need a little help learning how to properly set it up, there are free resources available.

The Huntington Highway Safety Program is teaming up with the Cincinnati Children`s Hospital and Toyota offering a new way to educate parents and caregivers about correct car seat installation.

The “Buckle Up for Life” program offers parents and caregivers free training that works at their own pace to make sure they have the correct car seat and that their child is fastened properly.



Training sessions are offered online for any parents or caregivers to take advantage of. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The City of Huntington wants to get the word out that they are there to help by sharing free sessions through an online portal using the code “WGHDSPAB.”

This type of training this type of awareness is very important to make sure the seat is installed correctly and maybe give parents and caregivers a little more comfort. Beau Evans, Huntington Traffic Safety Director

The program is free for anyone in the Tri-State and there will be virtual training sessions all this week.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.