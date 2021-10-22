Need help with toys and food this Christmas?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Christmas is right around the corner and with it comes the chance to apply to get toys and food for the holiday if you’re in need. But you’ll need to hurry because the deadline is coming up soon.

United Way of Central West Virginia is urging people to submit their applications to the Christmas Bureau for the upcoming holiday season. The Bureau covers Kanawha, Boone, and Putnam counties.

“The Deadline is Nov. 5. which is the first Friday in November, which is about two or three weeks away. We actually sent out our applications early this year to give everybody enough time because we tried to make sure we got everybody included,” Karison Frazier, Community Engagement Program Manager said.

There are a few things you’ll need to be able to apply.

“If they’re requesting food and toys to send in their most recent snap benefits list letter that has everybody’s listed. That’s parents and children, anybody that you’re wanting food for,” Fraizer said.

If you’re just requesting toys and don’t have a snap benefit form, you can take copies of your families’ medical cards to submit.

“It’s about $75 per child. So, they can get one thing for $75 or they can request a whole bunch of things that total $75,” Frazier said.

Some people may wonder if the supply chain shortage will affect toys this year.

“I haven’t heard anything from our providers of anybody that’s worried, but we do start shopping fairly early to try and make sure we get everyone the toys that they want.”

United Way doesn’t have a limit on how many families it accepts, as long as people meet the requirements.

If you would like to help any of the families for the holiday season, United Way is always accepting donations to help those in need.