Need to get a vaccine before the holiday weekend? Here’s where to go

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The race is on in the Mountain State to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the Fourth of July holiday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is holding vaccination clinics as a last effort to make sure people are prepared for traveling and events this holiday weekend.

Experts anticipate many people will be hitting the roads and on airplanes the next few days for the holiday, but they say it’s best to still protect yourself from COVID-19.

“We also have the delta variant which we have confirmed in West Virginia. Now, we see it in all 50 states. With that on the horizon, we want to make sure that we not only get the first dose of vaccine in people’s arms. We want to get the second dose,” Dr. Sherri Young, Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

Go. Jim Justice started a lottery drawing to encourage more people to get vaccinated, but he says you’re in a lottery already whether you like it or not.

“You’re in the lottery of protection because you got vaccinated. You’re in the lottery that will absolutely shut down this delta virus or variant rather, and it will absolutely stop it from getting you or you’re in a lottery that’s a race to see who’s going to die first,” Gov. Justice said.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will also be giving out any other type of immunizations and vaccinations for children and adults.

“We want to make sure our childhood vaccines pick up. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people did not get to their well-child checks. A lot of children did not get their school vaccinations and get caught up on those vaccines,” Dr. Young said.

Dr. Young says unfortunately there are just some people that won’t get the vaccine but reassures people there’s a low chance of side effects.

“If you put off getting a COVID vaccine to this point, we know that millions of doses have gone into arms and we’ve seen that people have done well with this. People don’t do well with COVID,” Dr. Young said.

The clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. You can make an appointment or walk-in. If you do get vaccinated, you’ll receive a Chic-Fil-A gift card for a free breakfast.