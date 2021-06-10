Need to get rid of your old tires? Say ‘no’ to illegal dumping

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Illegal dumping can harm the environment and also creates a huge eyesore for those who live nearby. There are ways to get rid of any unwanted materials and one organization is making it a little more convenient.

The Lawrence-Scioto Joint Solid Waste District (LSSWMD) has been enforcing strict illegal dumping laws and now, with the help of grant funding, they can host more cleanup events.

The LSSWMD hits the road every day picking up what others left behind. Assistant Director Cole Webb says it’s a big issue in both counties.

We’ve collected like almost 14,000 tires through both Lawrence and Scioto County. Cole Webb, LSSWMD Assistant Director



Tires collected by the LSSWMD on Thursday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Webb says open dumping scrap tires is not only an unclassified felony, but it can lead to an up to $25,000 fine and could mean 2 to 4 years of jail time. They’re currently strengthening their efforts, starting with giving the public other options.

Say "NO" to #illegal dumping!

🚫🚫🚫

One local organization is helping those in Southern Ohio, starting with… tires!👍

Watch this story later tonight on @WOWK13News at 11! pic.twitter.com/OhroGPe8E4 — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) June 11, 2021

They recently received more than $15,000 in grant funding to be used for five scrap tire amnesty events. This Saturday, their first event will be held at the Lute Supply, LLC in Portsmouth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal is to encourage proper disposal of damaged and worn-out tires, so they don’t end up on city-owned or residential properties and/or in the Ohio River.

Webb says they’ve received quite a bit of support from both counties’ commissioners. Local residents say their efforts will not go unnoticed.

Ginny rush and her family live in Chesapeake, Ohio, and have seen all the signs of illegal dumping. Rush says when she takes her daughter to play by the riverbank, it’s usually not a safe or clean environment.

You constantly have to watch what she’s doing and with other people’s trash… It also just looks ugly. Ginny Rush, Chesapeake resident

Rush says knowing the high level of concern is there, brings her comfort.

There are also other West Virginia tire collection events going on. You can find the WVDEP’s complete list of locations and times below:

Wood County : Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Erickson Field on Erickson Boulevard off Camden Avenue in Parkersburg.

: Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Erickson Field on Erickson Boulevard off Camden Avenue in Parkersburg. Lincoln County : Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin.

: Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin. McDowell County : Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Walmart in Kimball.

: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Walmart in Kimball. Boone County : Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center.

: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center. Brooke County : Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center

: Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center Fayette County : The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot)

: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New River Health in Oak Hill (Old K-Mart lot) Hancock County : Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information

: Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information Mason County : Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information

: Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information Mercer County : The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill Monroe County : The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center Pocahontas County : Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information Tucker County : The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill

: The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill Wayne County : The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority

: The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

