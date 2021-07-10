Negativity around police broken by community support

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Saint Albans is trying to promote a safer community environment for kids and police.

The stigma, the negativity that police have in their communities today is something that we’re trying to break through those barriers. Today is the beginning of creating a fun, positive, amiable environment for our kids and our police force. Walter Hall, Vice Mayor of Saint Albans

The city hosted a Youth Safety Day where kids and their families were able to meet and mingle with the police.

“Youth Safety Day was developed by our agent T.J. Morris and I, and we were talking about a way to connect our youth with our police officers and our first responders in a positive setting,” said Walter Hall, Vice Mayor of Saint Albans.



We serve the public number one, but to be able to not only guide the youth and kind of lead them to believe that… we are actually good and can be there for them, and that’s what we’re here to do. Dillon Walker, Saint Albans Police Department

The Saint Albans police department even had their K-9 officer, Arco the german shepherd make an appearance.

Young children and officers got to interact together and even show each other some cool gadgets. Kids were able to control an operations robot, see and tour first responder vehicles, eat some ice cream… and like most little kids got to dream about what they want to be when they grow up.

“I want to be in S.W.A.T. When I grow up,” said Timothy Workman, Youth Safety Day Participant.

It means a lot to some kids and their parents to know they can trust and feel protected by the police.

They serve this state right and they protect us. Kaydence Workman, Youth Safety Day Participant

“They know they’re kept safe, and if they ever have a problem they can go to a police officer with trust,” said Robin Workman, Youth Safety Day Participant.

The Saint Albans police wrapped up this event with smiles and high fives to remind kids they can count on first responders in the community.

