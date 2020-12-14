Neighbor remembers 12-year-old from quadruple Elkview murder

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — On Monday the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation of the quadruple murder on Cemetery Hill Drive, with investigators at the residence continuing to gather evidence.

Nathan Gandee was also home; he is the next-door neighbor who called 911.

According to Gandee, he was taking out his dog Casper Sunday morning when the family’s grandfather stopped him.

“He screams at me and he says ‘have you seen anyone over here’?!” said Gandee.

That’s when he told him they were dead and he called 911.

Gandee says he never went into the residence where deputies later found the four victims.

“I went to the porch right here to grab Gema, which is their Great Dane, and then when the dog came out there was blood all over her paws,” he said.

Gandee says the two boys that were found dead inside the residence — a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old — often played with his kids.

“The 12-year-old was really good with the bow and arrow; he actually was in archery, so he taught my two oldest kids how to shoot a bow and arrow,” he said.

On Monday, a GoFundMe had been set up for the victims by family members to cover funeral expenses.

In his press conference, Sheriff Mike Rutherford described the neighborhood as typically quiet, however, neighbors were still feeling the edge they felt Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed they conducted autopsies Monday, and all four victims appeared to have been shot with a firearm.

A 16-year-old has been charged with their murders.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing his name because of his age.

