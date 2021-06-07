Neighbors along Panther Lick Road say slide has blocked road for months

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK) — People in one Putnam County community say something needs to be done about a slide blocking their road. Residents along Panther Lick Road say they are tired of waiting for the state to clear the debris.

At first glance it seems like a dead-end road. In reality, there are several homes on the other side of the mountain of dirt.

Stan Miller is one of the people who lives on the other side of the dirt, rocks and fallen trees.

“When we had all of the storms and stuff the road was closed. It is June 7 and still nothing is fixed up there,” Miller said.

Miller and his neighbors have a way out but going around adds about 10 minutes to their commute. He’s afraid it could be putting his senior neighbors at risk.

“You know we have old people who live up this hollow and they need medical service stuff like that,” Miller said. He and others say it is time for something to be done.

Miller said he didn’t blame local crews for the lack of progress and said he communicates with the Division of Highways leaders in his area several times a month. He is hoping someone at the state level will take notice and get the road back to normal.

“Since it is down here in little Putnam County out in the middle of no where we’ll be the last to get it,” he said. “So we’d just like to have our road fixed.”

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Highways did not respond to our request for comment Monday afternoon.

