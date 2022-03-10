SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges in Scioto County after Southern Ohio Drug Task Force Investigation.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer say Harvey Mosley and Michael Mosley are were both arrested on the morning of March 4 following a search warrant for each man.

According to the Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant Harvey Mosley’s residence. During the search, authorities say they seized 680 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl; 14 assorted firearms including assault rifles, handguns and a shotgun; digital scales; cutting scales; approximately $10,729 in cash; and other evidence of alleged drug trafficking.

Authorities say Harvey Mosley faces charges of Possession of Drugs, 1st degree felony, and Having a Weapon while Under Disability, a 3rd degree felony.

The task force also conducted a search warrant at Michael Mosley’s home next door where they say authorities found and seized approximately eight grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, sandwich baggies, approximately $3,825 in cash and other evidence of alleged drug trafficking.

Authorities say Michael Mosley was arrested for violating the terns and conditions of his probation.

Both men were taken to the Scioto County Jail and arraigned Monday, March 7.