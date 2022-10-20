HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A new luxury apartment complex is planned to take over the 20 acres of property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane, according to Mayor Scott Edwards.

Residents from neighboring homes have mixed reactions to the new development.

Sandy Pittman, who lives behind the property, said it’s better than other options.

“We didn’t think it was feasible to put another gas station and grocery right here in our neighborhood,” she said. “But this is supposed to be a better neighbor for us so we’re okay with it.”

Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting, plans to build about 300 apartment units. The complex will also have a pool, fitness center, dog park and other features.

“My biggest concern would be the traffic in the area,” said Dr. Phil Suiter, Hurricane resident. “It’s already crowded, very much crowded and a lot of congestion but we get by.”

Those against the project said they wish the property could stay as it is, but Suiter said development is inevitable.

“It is noisy sometimes, but we get by and progress is going to come so we’ll live with that,” he said.

AB Contracting also owns luxury apartment complexes in Morgantown, Teays Valley and Charleston.

A statement from the company said in part “Our owner, Allen Bell, stays committed to investing in West Virginia and we believe the Putnam County market has the demand and need for this style living opportunity … Our timeline for development of the project is still being evaluated, but plans are underway.”