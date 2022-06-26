GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — Friday evening around 6:45 p.m. along the Little Sandy River near the Greenup boat ramp neighbors Brandon and Taylor Stevens say they saw a man mowing the yard across the river from their home.

Suddenly, the tractor and mower went over the bank and flipped into the water. When they noticed they couldn’t see the driver they immediately rushed to his aid, swimming across the river.

Once they reached the partially submerged tractor, the man’s head, fortunately, was above the water, but one of his legs was trapped.

They helped make sure the man was okay, keeping his head above water level until emergency crews got to the scene.

The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Patriot EMS, and the Little Sandy Fire Department responded.

Greenup County EMA Director Garth Wireman says another neighbor also assisted in lifting the tractor off the individual.

No one was injured and Wireman says without the help from these neighbors, this could have been much worse.