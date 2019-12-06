Nelly coming to Charleston Clay Center in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Clay Center has announced rap superstar and actor, Nelly, will be performing in Charleston in June. The concert will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in the Maier Foundation Performance Hall. Tickets will go on sale public on sale beginning Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Some of Nelly’s hit songs include Hot in Herre, Ride Wit Me, Country Grammar, Cruise, Shake Ya Tailfeather, Dilemma, and Just a Dream. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar.

To buy tickets, you can go to the Clay Center’s website after they go on sale next Friday. Tickets range from $40, $65, $75, $89, and $99 for Dance Zone access.

