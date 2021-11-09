Nerf Wars start in Huntington this fall

Many Nerf guns use the same style of foam dart as those manufactured in the ‘80s, but some require foam balls instead of darts or Nerf Ultra darts that have a slightly different shape.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new event this fall: November 20, downtown Huntington will see an Inaugural Nerf War.

What is this?

“We’re transforming two of our tennis courts in Ritter Park into a Nerf Wars play zone. We’re going to have obstacles and barriers, and it’s just going to be done up really cool. We’re going to sort the kids into teams and let them play all kind of different games and activities and let them have a free-for-all as well,” says Lauren Patrick, the Recreation Superintendent for the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation.

Patrick says the organization is providing all ammunition. Residents will only need to bring their own nerf gun. There’s also a $10 fee per person to participate.

What is this event funding?

“It goes back into our recreation programs. It covers the cost of materials and things like that,” says Patrick.

The event will be Saturday, November 20. Pre-registration for the event is required and can be accessed here.

The event welcomes residents of all ages. The competing groups and times will be:

Ages 5-8, 1pm – 2pm

Ages 9-12, 2pm – 3pm

Ages 13-16, 3pm – 4pm

Ages 17 and older, 4pm – 5pm

