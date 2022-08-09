HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Yes Chevrolet in Hurricane is having a showing of Chevrolet’s newest supercar, the 2023 Corvette Z06.

According to Keith Powell of Yes Chevrolet in Hurricane, the Z06 has 670 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds

While the Z06 is only for show today, Powell says there are C8s in stock.

Edmund’s website calls the supercar’s $106,395 starting price, “a bargain.” They say that is compared to other supercars like the Audi R8, Acura NSX and Porsche 911 GT3.

Compared to the 2023 Ferrari 296 GTB, according to GM Authority, the Z06’s starting MSRP is more than $211,000 less.

GM Authority says the Ferrari 296 GTB takes more time getting from 0 to 60 mph. The Ferrari takes 2.9 seconds to get to 60 mph while the Z06 takes 2.6 seconds.