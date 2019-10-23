New AmeriCorps members sworn in during ceremony in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The newest batch of AmeriCorps members were sworn today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Over 150 AmeriCorps volunteers, along with supporters, alumni, and partners from across the state kicked-off a year of service in West Virginia at a Swearing-In Ceremony.

They’ll serve in a number of programs across the mountain state such as Appalachia Health Corps and Preserve West Virginia. In exchange for a year of service, volunteers receive a living-allowance, money for school, and work experience.

This year, West Virginia ranked second in the nation for producing AmeriCorps members. Each year more than one thousand AmeriCorps volunteers serve in West Virginia’s nonprofits, schools, and public agencies.

