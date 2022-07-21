ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — A new barbershop in Ashland is adding a fun twist to the traditional haircut experience.

Barbers and barbershops have been around for a long time, but Groomed Lounge in the warehouse district of Ashland is unlike any other.

Owner of the Groomed Lounge, B.J. Burcham, tells 13 News Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel about the concept and what to expect when coming in.

Burcham says there is a little bit of the traditional, old-school barbershop feel with hot towel shaves and men’s haircutting, but the place is looking for a lounge-type atmosphere.

“A little bit of the old-school barbershop with hot towel shaves and men’s haircutting, but also a lounge area where you can come and relax, play some pool, watch some sports, play darts,” Burcham says.

Along with being a hang-out spot, patrons will be invited to partake in the full-service bar.

“We have a really nice bloody mary menu for mornings and mimosas. In the afternoons, we’re coming up with some signature drinks right now, some cocktails, margaritas, and then we’ll have plenty of beer, just be a nice hangout place throughout the day and throughout the late afternoon and evening,” Burcham says.

Maverick Lewis with Groomed Lounge says he hopes the shop will bring people in, even if they don’t need a haircut.

“We wanted to make it more of a lounge, like an area that people can go to even if they didn’t necessarily need a haircut,” Lewis says.

Burcham says a place like this is what the community needs.

“It is the first one we’ve brought to this area. Hoping it won’t be the last. It’s just something that I felt like this area could use and needs,” Burcham says.

The Groomed Lounge can be found along 16th Street in Ashland.