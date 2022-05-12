BARBOURSVILLE (WOWK) – It’s the moment many in the Village of Barboursville and surrounding communities have been waiting for, the new Barboursville Public Library is finally open!



“I’m delighted to see it finished,” said Judy Rule, former Director for the Cabell County Public Library. “The people in Barboursville are very anxious to come and use the library.”

It’s a project that’s been years in the making and on Thursday, hundreds of community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new Barboursville Public Library.

“I’m very excited,” said Barboursville resident, Linda Keefer. “It’s been far too long and it’s so nice to have something brand spanking new and modern. This is a very happy day for me and I know for many other people in the community.”

This new library is the first in West Virginia to have geothermal heating and cooling.

“I’m excited to see what it looks like inside with this design and how they have laid it out,” said book lovers, Ginny Spradley and Fern Allred.

The new library includes two computer labs, individual study rooms, a media room, an outside reading area, and so much more.

“There’s still people who read books and other things,” said Keefer. “It’s a gathering place and people who don’t have access, have access here, and it’s free. That’s the best part.”

Employees say this library has been desperately needed. This new space will allow them to better serve their community.

“It will be a real asset to the community of Barboursville,” said Rule. “It will serve Barboursville for a very long time.”

Many bookworms say they’re excited to have access to a state-of-the-art space to enjoy their passion.

“The different kind of information that you can get in a book, any kind of book, it makes the library important,” said Spradley and Allred.