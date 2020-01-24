New bill could change cursive curriculum in elementary schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – One of the house bills during this legislative session could change the cursive curriculum in elementary schools across West Virginia.

Delegate Rodney Pyles is the author of House Bill 4089; a bill that would make teaching cursive a requirement in grades three through five.

Many who support the bill argue this is more than just being able to write a signature.

“There’s somebody that commented I think online,” says Pyles. “That they inherited a box of recipes from their grandmother and they couldn’t even read them because it was written in cursive and that’s sad.”

“You can read how it stimulates different parts of the brain it helps with fine motor skills,” says Danielle Evans, a teacher at Kanawha City Elementary School. “When they’re writing cursive, they’re thinking of the word as a whole instead of parts of a word, so they’re really thinking about what they’re writing or reading.”

Evans has a fifth grade daughter who also goes to Kanawha City Elementary.

“She learned cursive at this school through her third and fourth grade teachers and I think it would be great for it to continue into fifth grade.”

The bill had its first reading in the legislature Friday. It’s expected to be voted on Tuesday.