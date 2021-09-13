New bourbon and brewhouse to promote ‘nightlife’ in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Many who live in the city of Ashland, Kentucky are looking forward to the addition of the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse. With just a few weeks away from opening its doors the new business owners shared with us how they plan to move ahead, even with the looming threat of the pandemic.

It’s no secret that many businesses, especially restaurants and bars took quite a toll last year. With multiple shutdowns, limited capacities, and employees out of work, it seemed as though the pandemic might never end.

Fortunately, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. These past several months, restaurants and bars started operating at full staff and indoor capacity limits ended.

While some businesses were getting back to normal, others are just starting.

Our plan once the vote went WET was to bring a night life to an area. Scott Ball, Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse co-owner



Work continues on the inside of the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the past few years, the Boyd County restaurant scene has definitely grown quite a bit. This new restaurant and bar is designed to cater more to the city’s “nightlife.”

City of Ashland Commissioner Amanda Clark says she believes this new addition will venture into a new market that could potentially grow over time.

It’s going to be interesting to watch how that works out and I hope the community supports it for business’ sake and I think they will. It’s part of our market that we’ve missed out on. Amanda Clark, City of Ashland Commissioner

The Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse is not open to the public just yet, but it has gained the attention of area residents on social media. The new business promises an antique-style bar, a staging area for live music, and, of course, Kentucky bourbon.

However, as the COVID-19 and Delta variant cases continue to rise, it begs the question “Will these new businesses fare well if the same restrictions put in place in 2020 were brought back?” Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse co-owner Sam Ball responded saying they hope it doesn’t happen, but they will still continue with their plan to develop that area.

More separate themed bars and restaurants are planned for the buildings beside the Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse.

The restaurant is expected to open its doors end of September or early October. For more updates, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.