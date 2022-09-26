CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town.

The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics like Black Sheep Burritos and Brews and Fife Street Brewing.

This will be the business’s second location, with a Short Story Brewing currently located in Rivesville in Marion County, West Virginia. The company applied for a “Small Business Investment Grant” through Charleston which awarded the owners $10,000 to use for the construction of a new space in the city.

As of right now, an official opening date has not been set, but City officials say the owners tell them they are hoping to be open before Thanksgiving 2022.