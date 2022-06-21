HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University.

The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue.

Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be almost right next door.

TerraLeaf says they welcome them to the area.

“We welcome all dispensaries. I think it’s a wonderful thing, personally. We want to bring medicine to the people, we want to end the stigma surrounding cannabis, especially in West Virginia,” said Joseph Lucianoc, the head educator for TerraLeaf.

Marshall students say with this location being right within a heavy walking path it will be convenient for students.

“It’s like a walk away from campus or wherever you’re from like the apartments, just walk right down the street,” explained, student, Jacob Cottingham.

Another student, Jaedan Pawell, says it will be great for more than just students.

“I think it’s a good thing. It brings in a certain business and allows people who need medical marijuana to have access to it. And even though it’s right next to the university, I believe as long as it’s maintained properly, it shouldn’t be an issue at all,” Pawell explained.

The dispensary is expected to open in Sept. and has plans of expanding to more locations in West Virginia including in Morgantown, Hurricane, Milton and Belle.