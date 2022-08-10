CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new band director has been appointed for Capital High School, but that does not mean it’s the end of that special relationship between Capital and Herbert Hoover that’s grown in the past few weeks.

Chris Shew, the current band director at Parkersburg South, starts tonight as the new band director of Capital High. He will be taking over for Matthew Kelly, who left in July.

Principal Larry Bailey says he is excited to have Shew on as the new band director.

“He’s super creative, high energy, he knows the program. Several years ago, he worked under one of our former band directors, so he knows our students, he knows our community, he knows the expectations,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Meleah Fisher, the band director at Herbert Hoover High School, has been directing both bands…literally night and day.

Although her work with them is finished, she says the two bands will continue to support each other throughout the season.

“There’s a partnership with us now. And the parents were kind of like, we’re going to be pulling for your kids, and I said, well our kids will be pulling for yours,” Fisher says.

Chris Shew met with his new band this evening, and they will begin practicing tomorrow.