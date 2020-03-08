New center available for those struggling with addiction

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – A new center has opened on Charleston’s West Side to help those suffering from addiction.

“Last month was our first month we were open. We’re not here to judge, we’re not here to shame anybody, because we’re all sinners and we’re all in need,” says Director of Development for ‘Hope for Appalachia’ Erin Flanagan.

Flanagan says becoming part of this organization was an easy decision because of; “being on the West Side and recognizing friends and family members that are struggling with this issue.”

The center went through weeks of construction; and is now finished, stocked, and ready to help the community surrounding it.

“We have three different things, three different programs within it so first, we have our emergency assistance…” said Flanagan.

Food, clothing, house hold supplies; all ready to go to any child or family member affected by addiction.

“If there is somehow an active addiction in that home, and it hasn’t been addressed by CPS or other organizations, they can still come to us and get emergency assistance.”

Then, there’s the ‘hope closet program’; “it’s a closet of toiletries that kids might not have access to, so they can just go grab shampoo, conditioner, discreetly.”

And third, mentoring.

“Where we connect kids with a pair of adults who will help them and be there cheerleader,” said Flanagan. “Just be there for them, because these kids need so much support and so much help.”

Even though the doors have only been open a month, Flanagan already sees the positive impact this fledgling organization is having on those who come in.

“There is one gentleman who’s been in our transitional living program,” she said. “He has grown by leaps and bounds. We’ve been able to assist his family as well. That’s where the transitional living program and the children’s resource center have worked well together.”

‘Hope for Appalachia’ is holding a golf tournament to raise money for the center and its supplies. It will be held at the Edgewood Country Club on May 1st.

If you would like help from ‘Hope for Appalachia’, you can contact the organization at 681-205-2017.