CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Briana Martin has been named the new CEO and Executive Director of Covenant House of West Virginia.

In Jan. 2022, Covenant House of West Virginia says their Board of Directors unanimously named Martin as the Interim Executive Director and believes her experience, knowledge and commitment will help her in her role as CEO and Executive Director.

Martin, who was born in Huntington and raised in Charleston, has two decades of experience in the social service sector, including Program Director and multiple other roles at the Covenant House of West Virginia and as the Continuum of Care Steering Committee Chair for the Kanawha Valley Collective.

I believe that a true leader leads by example and, in doing so, those that follow respect the process so much more. For me, it’s the people and the ability to provide resources and opportunities. That’s what I love about Covenant House. Briana Martin, CEO and Executive Director of Covenant House

She has won the Leadership Certification from the Greater Kanawha Valley Leadership Conference and the “Giving Woman Award.” They say she also holds certifications in Tobacco Cessation Facilitation and Specialty Tobacco Training.