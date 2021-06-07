New Charleston City Council Member is sworn in

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During Monday night’s Charleston City Council meeting, Councilwoman Tiffany Wesley-Plear announced her resignation from Charleston City Council.

Wesley-Pear is taking a job with the State. At the Council meeting, Larry Moore was nominated unanimously to take her place as representative for Ward 4.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “Larry Moore is a community advocate that works with our youth and is actively engaged in our school system.” She went on to say she looks forward to working with Councilman Moore and further engaging the West Side community.

Moore is a 1997 graduate of Capital High School, went to Marshall University for under-graduate studies, holds a master’s degree from Marshall University in special education and a master’s degree from West Virginia State University in school administration. He currently teaches resource and history special education at Capital High School and coaches football and track.

Moore is the Vice President of the Keep Your Faith Corporation and works with their workforce initiative, mental health outreach and the West Side Grow program.