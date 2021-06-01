New clinic on Charleston’s West Side set to serve thousands of people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston officially has a new clinic to help serve thousands of people on the West Side.

West Virginia Health Right held a grand opening for the clinic and it was quite the turnout. The new clinic is located at the five corners intersection on the West Side. Staff working on this project say this is clinic much more than just healthcare. It’s a place people can become healthy in all areas of their life.

In just a short five weeks, staff worked hard to get the clinic open from finding a building, hiring employees, and ensuring it was safe for the community.

“I think what I’m most proud of about West Virginia is that people always pitch in and help each other, it’s always a team effort,” Angie Right, CEO of West Virginia Health Right said.

Plenty of people came out to the grand opening where community leaders gave speeches and had prayers of encouragement.

“I’ve said this, if you don’t have a healthy population, you’re not going to have a productive economy. They’re not going to be able to go to work, and we’ve got to get people healthy and well,” Sen. Joe Manchin said.

“I think health care needs to come to the neighborhoods, to the folks and that’s what you see the brainchild of the health right folks are bringing it here,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

The clinic will offer primary care, preventative care, behavioral health care as well as comprehensive care. Leaders say it’s important to have a diverse staff since many minorities have healthcare hesitancy.

“This is going to give them a sense of trust to see people who have come from the same economic backgrounds or who look like them. It’s something we haven’t really seen here,” Shayla Leftridge, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia Health Right.

The clinic is ready to start seeing people. You can call and make an appointment, but they’re also welcoming walk-ins at any time.

