New construction project on Corridor G

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. 119, otherwise known as ‘Corridor G,’ is arguably one of the busiest roads in the Mountain State.

“From what I understand, this project has been in the making for a long long long time,” Governor Jim Justice said in a press conference Friday.

The Governor, along with other officials from WVDOT and engineers hired for the project, are making changes to help combat the traffic problems here.

“We came at this with an innovative approach and saved over $25 million… were using ‘R-Cut’ technology,” said West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary, Byrd White.

Called the ‘Oakwood Intersection Improvement Project,’ this new road construction will create what is called a ‘Restricted Crossing U-turn’ or ‘R-Cut.’

“Stopped to get my mail and my neighbor came up and said ‘did you hear what they’re trying to do?!” said John Fondrliak.

Fondrliak has lived here since 1996.

He says originally, the plan was to tear his house down for the new project.

“They would take their house and my house,” he said. “I said, ‘I didn’t hear that!’ and she said they had a meeting over at the church over there…”

Now, that plan has changed.

But still – some are concerned.

“They’re not taking my house anymore so I guess I’ll put up with the inconvenience,” said Fondrliak.

“You know, where we come and go from Lucado Road, and then Oakwood Road is a totally separate traffic pattern, what are going to be the issues of bottle necking with both of those at the same time?” said Matthew Bonar, who lives in the area and attended some of the project meetings. “Obviously a lot of people will have to get used to it. I understand they chose this option over the others to save money…”

The original project’s estimated cost was $30 million WV-DOT says the new ‘R-Cut’ design will save over $25 million.

“I don’t know if it’s the best option if another option would’ve been better long term,” said Bonar.

Ultimately – most neighbors I spoke with in the area, say ‘we’ll just have to wait and see.’

Construction could begin as soon as tomorrow.

They will work overnights, so they don’t disrupt the already busy area.

The project is expected to be completed by May.

