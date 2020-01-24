Live Now
WATCH LIVE: House managers wrapping up arguments in impeachment trial
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

New Corvette makes West Virginia debut in Hurricane

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning. January 24, 2020.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The next great American sports car made it’s West Virginia debut in Hurricane on Friday.

The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning. The newly-redesigned mid-engine Corvette was named the 2020 North American Car of the Year. 

The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning.

Instead of the engine being under the hood, the engine is located behind the seats, much like a Ferrari or Lamborghini. 

2020 C8 Corvette

Chevrolet says the basic 2020 Corvette is a lot cheaper, with a base price of around $60,000. NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick bought the first 2020 Corvette, with the Vehicle Identification Number 1, last weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $3 million. The car was auctioned off to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund which helps local schools in the Detroit area.

The Corvette will be on display at Yes Chevrolet today until 6 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events