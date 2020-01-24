New Corvette makes West Virginia debut in Hurricane

The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning. January 24, 2020.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The next great American sports car made it’s West Virginia debut in Hurricane on Friday.

The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning. The newly-redesigned mid-engine Corvette was named the 2020 North American Car of the Year.

Instead of the engine being under the hood, the engine is located behind the seats, much like a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

Chevrolet says the basic 2020 Corvette is a lot cheaper, with a base price of around $60,000. NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick bought the first 2020 Corvette, with the Vehicle Identification Number 1, last weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $3 million. The car was auctioned off to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund which helps local schools in the Detroit area.

The Corvette will be on display at Yes Chevrolet today until 6 p.m.

