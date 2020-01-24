HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The next great American sports car made it’s West Virginia debut in Hurricane on Friday.
The car dealership, Yes Chevrolet, in Hurricane unveiled the new 2020 C8 Corvette inside their showroom this morning. The newly-redesigned mid-engine Corvette was named the 2020 North American Car of the Year.
Instead of the engine being under the hood, the engine is located behind the seats, much like a Ferrari or Lamborghini.
Chevrolet says the basic 2020 Corvette is a lot cheaper, with a base price of around $60,000. NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick bought the first 2020 Corvette, with the Vehicle Identification Number 1, last weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $3 million. The car was auctioned off to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund which helps local schools in the Detroit area.
The Corvette will be on display at Yes Chevrolet today until 6 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- New Corvette makes West Virginia debut in Hurricane
- Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments
- Marshall University PD investigates hate graffiti found on Huntington campus
- Marshall University to participate in 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service
- Going to the Grammy’s: Nitro mother-daughter duo heading to California after winning WOWK contest
- U.S Census office in Lawrence County needs more than 12,000 workers
- West Virginia State Senate bill pushes for statewide trauma-informed practices grades K-12
- Public meeting hosted to get signatures in support of annexation
- Debate over legal adult-use cannabis in West Virginia
- Unknown powder incident at elementary school in Calhoun County no longer credible threat