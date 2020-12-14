New COVID-19 cases at Metro 911 not affecting operations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Officials say Metro has strict protocols in place to prevent exposure, and other precautionary measures are currently taking place.
Metro says the 911 system will not be impacted and it will not affect staffing. Phones will be answered and operations will not stop.
They say situations such as this one are why quick response plans and protocols to limit exposure are important to have in place.
