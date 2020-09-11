New COVID-19 cases in Boyd County include 3-year-old child

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Boyd County say a 3-year-old boy is among the latest residents confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says the child is in home isolation.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has often shared his concerns over the growing number of children who have contracted the virus in Kentucky. Earlier this month, the governor said the number was partially due to younger Kentuckians being out more and getting tested for the virus.

Including the 3-year-old, the county is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. Boyd County health officials confirm a total of 348 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with six deaths related to the virus. 250 people have recovered.

The new cases include the 3-year-old boy, a 77-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 36-year-old womanand a 73 -year-old man. All are in home isolation.

