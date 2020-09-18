New COVID-19 cases in Boyd County include 3-year-old

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A 3-year-old child is among the latest reported COVID-19 cases in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases as of 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

The county has reported a total of 402 cases and six deaths since the pandemic began, 156 of those have been reported in this month, according to county health officials. 291 residents have recovered.

County health officials say the newly reported cases include a 27-year-old female and a 64-year-old male in hospital isolation; and the 3-year-old female, a 52-year-old female, a 25-year-old male, an 80-year-old female, a 68 year-old-male, a 38-year-old male, a 67-year-old female, an 88-year-old male and a 27-year-old male, all in home isolation.

Earlier this afternoon, King’s Daughters Medical Center announced they are at capacity working to open a third nursing unit to care for COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the public posted on the medical center’s Facebook page, Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center, urged communities to take all procautions to stop the spread of the virus including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands.

Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released new White House data showing the counties in the Bluegrass State with higher positivity rates of COVID-19 spread. Boyd County was listed among the yellow counties, which have a positivity rate of 5-10%. Greenup and Pike counties were also listed as yellow, while Lewis County was listed as red, meaning the county has a positivity rate of 10% or higher.

