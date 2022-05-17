PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards confirmed on Tuesday that a new interchange on I-64 is moving forward.

“It’s absolutely good for Hurricane. People in Hurricane want this,” said Edwards. “It’s going to relieve congestion, make it easier to get in and out of town, and allow for more growth.”

He said that Triton Construction was the low bid for the construction of the new Culloden Interchange. He said the company’s bid came in around $32 million.

The Culloden Interchange will be near a big field along Benedict Road and connect I-64 to US 60.

Mayor Edwards says the project has been talked about for 30 years, but things really ramped up in the past two to three years. He said the project will take about three years to complete.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when new information becomes available.