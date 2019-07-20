New data shows county-by-county spread of opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Washington Post has released information regarding the Drug Enforcement Administration’s database that tracks the path of every pain pill sold in the United States.

Between 2006 and 2012, drug companies distributed 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills. West Virginia was the state with the highest concentration of pills.

In the report, there is an option to view data county-by-county. Mingo County was one of the hardest counties hit in the state of West Virginia.

The data shows in a six-year time frame more than 38-million prescription pain pills, enough for 203 pills per person per year, were supplied to Mingo County.

More than 11-million of the pills were distributed by Miami-Luken and nearly 30 million were manufactured by Actavis Pharma, Inc.

Stronsnider pharmacy in Kermit received the highest number of pills in the county..from 2006-2012 more than 13 -million pills made way through the pharmacy doors.