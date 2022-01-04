New deputy chief named to Portsmouth Police Department

Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief. (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer)

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department congratulated a few of their own on Tuesday at a promotion ceremony.

Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief.

Julian Sommers, who was previously a lieutenant, will now serve as a captain.

Friends and family were there as the officers took the oath in front of Portsmouth City Hall.

“Both have been in supervisory positions for several years and excel at their current positions,” Chief Debby Brewer said, “I am looking forward to continuing our working relationships and moving our department and our community forward.”