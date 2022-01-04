All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

New deputy chief named to Portsmouth Police Department

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief. (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer)

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department congratulated a few of their own on Tuesday at a promotion ceremony.

Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief.

Julian Sommers, who was previously a lieutenant, will now serve as a captain.

Friends and family were there as the officers took the oath in front of Portsmouth City Hall.

“Both have been in supervisory positions for several years and excel at their current positions,” Chief Debby Brewer said,   “I am looking forward to continuing our working relationships and moving our department and our community forward.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS