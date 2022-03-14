CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are releasing more details in a deadly shooting in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting around 6:15 a.m., Sunday, March 13, to a home on Bigley Avenue where a man was found in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the Charleston Fire Department attempted to revive the victim, but were unable to do so. The victim, identified as Keyshawnta St. John, 21 of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, St. John’s father was also at the home at the time of the shooting and told authorities he heard “numerous gunshots” and saw a Black male wearing green jacket and carrying a firearm fleeing from the home. The victim’s father described the firearm as “black with a “box” style frame and extended magazine.

Authorities then began to search the area for suspects. Police say patrol officers found a man inside a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu parked directly across from the crime scene and that, in plain view, there were “numerous firearms” on the back seat floorboard and a green jacket on the front passenger seat floorboard.

The man in the vehicle, identified as Mikeo Wooton, 20 of Dunbar, was detained and taken to the Charleston Police Department.

The complaint states that authorities found a second man, identified as Davone Lee Foote, Jr. 20 of Washington, D.C., walking south on Odell Avenue and Alethea Street. According to the complaint, when questioned about the homicide, Foote allegedly told officers, “You might as well handcuff me,” and allegedly asked if he could retrieve his green jacket and cellular device from the vehicle where Wooton had been found. He was detained and taken to the CPD.

Mikeo Wooton, 20 of Dunbar, and Davone Lee Foote, Jr. 20 of Washington, D.C., are being charged with first-degree murder, according to a press release. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Once at the CPD, Foote was taken to an interview room and allegedly claimed he had gone to the home with St. John and Wooton to “smoke marijuana,” and that while in the bedroom, Wooton had allegedly “produced a firearm and shot Mr. St. John numerous times,” the complaint states.

Authorities say Foote also allegedly admitted to possessing a firearm during the incident, a Glock 23, which authorities say has a “box” style frame.

The complaint states Foote also claims he and Wooton had attempted to flee the scene in the Malibu, but the vehicle would not start.