New development project could be coming to Elkview

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) A new development could be coming to the Elkview area and bringing with it hundreds of short and long term jobs.

“You know the folks in Elkview have been devestated since 2016. So this is great for them,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

He said the commission has been talking with a developer for six months now about a possible retail and restaurant development near the Elkview exit.

“I think you’ll have more people coming out,” he said. “You’ll have more people shopping and more people dining in an area that needs the jobs and needs the economic development. So we are very happy,” he said.

The project is expected to bring 300 construction jobs and 200 permanent jobs to the region.

“A lot of people lost their homes and everything they had and they are still not back on their feet yet,” said Bob Jackson, who lives in the area.

Since the flood many existing businesses in the area have struggled to remain open. But Salango said the project brings the right elements for success.

“A lot of times when numbers of businesses open they feed off one another,” Salango said. “People who go to a restuarant will go shopping and people who go shopping will go to a restaurant. So it is a nice little system.”

Salango said he expects the developer to be breaking ground around December of this year.

